JOSEPH — Temperatures were far above normal statewide at the end of June, and Wallowa County was no different.
After meandering in the 70s and 80s much of June, the temperatures recorded in Joseph by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration surged to the 90s, reaching 94 and 99 on June 27-28, then touching 100 and 102 on June 29-30, respectively.
For the month, the average temperature (compiled from the highs and lows of all 30 days) was 62.2 degrees, which is 5.8 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 79.6 degrees, which was 9.5 degrees above normal for the month of June, and lows were at an average of 44.7, just two degrees above normal.
The 102 degrees recorded on June 30 not only was the hottest day of the month, but was more than 25 degrees above the average for the final day of June, which has been around 75 degrees. There were seven days during the month where the high temperature was 20 degrees or more above average.
On 23 of the 30 days in June, the high temperature was above the average for the day. Six days, the temperature was below average, and on one day, it was at the average. Seventeen days saw the temperature reach 80 or higher.
While much above normal, Wallowa County didn't reach nearly the extremes that other Northeast Oregon cities did. Highs reached as much as 118 degrees in Hermiston on June 29, 117 in Pendleton on the 29th, and 110 in La Grande on the 30th.
Measured precipitation was much lower than average for the month, continuing a trend that has taken place this year. In June, Joseph received 0.43 inches of rain, much lower than the average of 1.75 inches.
For the year, just 3.55 inches of precipitation have fallen. That is less than half of what the city usually records, as Joseph is 5.74 inches below normal.
Much of the same is likely in July, with NOAA predicting warmer than normal temperatures and a climate that is drier than normal. Average high temperatures in Joseph in July are 80.6 degrees, and on average there is 1.4 inches of rain during the month.
