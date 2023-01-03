ENTERPRISE — On a snowy night “in the middle of nowhere in the center of the universe,” as the brewpub Terminal Gravity bills itself, the microphone was hot.
It was Friday, Dec. 30, and about 30 people had gathered at Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St. in Enterprise, for the brewpub’s monthly open mic night. The open mic night has been a tradition at Terminal Gravity for many years, until it was put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday’s session was just the second open mic night at Terminal Gravity since the onset of the pandemic.
The night’s emcee, Micah Clayluebben, is a Spokane, Washington, musician. He had performed at Terminal Gravity on Thursday and was asked to serve as the emcee for Friday’s event. He accepted with pleasure — and with a sense of what Friday night’s performers would be experiencing.
“It’s always challenging, getting in front of your community and people you know,” he said. “Sometimes it’s easier to get in front of people you don’t know.”
What advice would he give aspiring performers?
“I would say, they’re not gonna judge you if you screw up a lyric here and there. I’d say get after it, if you have a song to sing, sing it. We want to hear it.”
Among the performers Friday night was local singer-songwriter Brady Norman, a veteran of Terminal Gravity open mic nights.
“I used to do this like 20 years ago when they first started it. We did it a lot and we decided we’d try and do every single open mic, and have three songs prepared, and that’s pretty much what we’re doing, just keeping ourselves in the mix.”
Norman also had advice for first-timers in front of the mic:
“Be very prepared.” he said, “Be so prepared so that you don’t have to think about it. If you have to think about what you’re doing, that’s what’s going to trip you up; like, for me, when I’m on stage playing for people, I tend to look around and tend to think about stuff that’s going on out there. If you know your song well enough you can kinda get away with doing that a little bit, but if you’re getting distracted and don’t know your stuff, that’s when you’re gonna screw up.”
Norman and his bandmates played their three songs and earned applause from a supportive crowd.
An audience member who didn’t want to give his name summarized the crowd’s attitude: “As you can see, there’s a lot of musical talent in Wallowa County, a lot of good vocalists, and people who can play the grand pianos, and keyboard and all that kind of stuff, it’s pretty cool,” he said. “Most people don’t like to get up in front of people. You just gotta get your nerves up and do it, and just have fun, you’ll get more confident.”
Caitlyn Foley, Terminal Gravity’s brewery manager, has been pleased to see the return of the open mic night: “It’s really great to have open mic back,” she said. “It feels good to have people back together and hearing their music after a three-year break.”
“It was an ongoing thing that COVID stopped, and one of the most exciting things about managing here is booking the musicians and bands, meeting them, connecting them with the county and the community.”
Foley said she would love to see the event include more than music — stand-up comedy, storytelling, poetry, whatever. Terminal Gravity holds the open-mic events on the last Friday of each month. More information is available at Terminal Gravity’s website, terminalgravity.com and its Facebook page.
