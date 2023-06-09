The examination room at Centro de Salud is bare bones, with little diagnostic equipment. The color run organized by high school students on Saturday, June 3, 2023 raised money for the Baja California clinic.
At the start of the color run in Joseph on Saturday, June 3, 2023, runners get their first taste of color courtesy of organizers.
Contributed Photo
Contributed Photo
Xander Perry, right, and Luke Patterson enjoy liquid refreshment at the finish line after coming in second and third during the color run, held on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Contributed Photo
Participants line up at Joseph City Park on Saturday, June 3, 2023, to register for the color run fundraiser.
JOSEPH — Scores of runners transformed their white shirts into works of art in a 5K race on Saturday, June 3, to raise money for a little-known, impoverished medical clinic in Baja California.
It was a color run, where student organizers tossed colored powder and squirted colored water on racers as they sped past their stations. The result: white shirts became abstract art.
The Interact Club of Joseph Charter School organized the run as a fundraiser because some of its members had visited Centro de Salud, which translates from Spanish as “clinic.” The visit happened in April 2022 in Los Barriles, Baja Sur, during a joint Interact service project trip with club members from Wallowa High School.
The students first toured a well-financed and well-equipped clinic for tourists and U.S. citizens living in Los Barriles, followed by a visit to the government clinic for native Mexicans. The students found a dramatic disparity in staffing and equipment.
“The government clinic didn’t have money for gas for their ambulance, and their nutritionist was paid $32 a month,” recalled Lauren McBurney, an Interact Club co-president. “They lacked sanitary supplies and had no heart monitor, a serious deficiency.”
Near the end of their five-day trip, the students pooled their money and donated $20 to the clinic. “The lady we gave it to cried,” said Camdyn Weer, the club’s other co-president. “It meant so much to them.”
On Saturday, about $800 was raised to donate to Centro de Salud. The clinic doesn’t know about the fundraiser and the students will leave it to the clinic to decide how to spend the donation.
The students worked for more than a year to organize and produce the event, delayed primarily because of pandemic restrictions during their 2022-23 academic year.
Rotary-sponsored Interact Clubs operate also at Enterprise Junior High and High School and Wallowa County Alternative Education. Members create and execute community service projects and ones, like this one, that advance international understanding.
