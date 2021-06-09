Issues getting the Wallowa County Chieftain printed Tuesday night mean the Wednesday, June 9, edition of the Chieftain will not be delivered at its normally scheduled time. We apologize for the inconvenience. Look for your copy of the Chieftain to arrive Thursday, June 10. A PDF of the paper can be found on the e-edition section of www.wallowa.com now.
This week's Chieftain to be delivered Thursday
- Chieftain staff
