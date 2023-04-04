JOSEPH — It was three of a kind — almost — for rancher Jason Dunham when one of his Angus heifers gave birth to triplets Friday, March 31.
Almost because the triplets were two heifers and one bull.
“It’s pretty rare,” Dunham said Tuesday, though he wasn’t sure just how rare.
Dr. Randy Greenshields, a veterinarian at Double Arrow Veterinary Clinic in Enterprise, said triplets usually occur at a rate of one in 100,000 bovine births. He said the chance of all three surviving is even less.
“If they’re healthy calves, it’s really encouraging that all three are up and strong,” Greenshields said.
The calves were a little skinnier than others of their age, but otherwise seemed in good health, Dunham said. He is rotating them on other cows to ensure they get enough milk.
He said they were born about 8:30 a.m. in a “back lot” on his place off of West Russell Lane near Joseph.
“I just happened to be there when she did,” he said. “If I hadn’t watched her do it, I’d have been looking for another cow that’d had a calf, because they are that rare.”
He said he hadn’t even been aware the cow was carrying more than a single calf during the nine-month gestation period.
Dunham, who has been ranching for about 30 years, works with his parents, Richard and Connie Dunham. He said his father has been ranching about 60 years.
“He’s still at it,” the younger Dunham said.
They have about 350 head of cattle on their place, all of which are Angus-Charolais crosses. The cows are mostly black Angus and the bulls registered Charolais, Dunham said. The triplets inherited the light coloring from the bull that sired them.
Dunham said he doesn’t use artificial insemination.
“I just let the bulls do their job,” he said.
He doesn’t plan to have a veterinarian look them over.
“They’re doing fine,” he said.
The bull will be castrated at branding time — when it’s about a month or two old. At 15 months, it will go to slaughter.
Greenshields said fertility of the two heifers is the main concern as far as health issues goes. He said the presence of the bull’s testosterone in the womb can reduce the heifers’ ability to breed to about 30%.
He said Wallowa County ranchers have seen a spike in the number of multiple births this year, about four or five times the usual rates. He attributes that to the cattle receiving good nutrition.
“We’ve seen a lot of twins more than typical this year,” he said.
The mother cow is about 8 years old, Dunham said, and has given birth to six calves over her lifetime. The triplets bring her tally to nine.
“She’ll pay for her hay this year,” he laughed.
