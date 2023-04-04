triplets 6316.jpg

Joseph-area rancher Jason Dunham guides a couple of newborn calves toward their mother Tuesday, April 4, 2023, as their sibling watches. The triplets were born Friday, March 31 and all are healthy.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

JOSEPH — It was three of a kind — almost — for rancher Jason Dunham when one of his Angus heifers gave birth to triplets Friday, March 31.

Almost because the triplets were two heifers and one bull.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.