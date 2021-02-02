ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap Fireside comes to you online Friday, Feb. 5, with readings from Wallowa County writers Gregg Kleiner, Katherine Marrone, and Nathan Slinker, according to a press release.
It’s available at Fishtrap.org. Fishtrap Fireside’s webpage is https://fishtrap.org/fishtrap-fireside-2/. It has gone virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions on social distancing.
Fireside is a monthly reading series featuring diverse voices from around Wallowa County. This year, you can watch Fireside wherever you are and whenever you want at Fishtrap.org and Fishtrap’s YouTube channel. Each month’s episode offers a fresh look at what people of the west are thinking about and writing down. February’s Fishtrap Fireside is sponsored by Stewart Jones Designs in Joseph.
Kleiner grew up around rural Oregon. At age 16, he became a foreign exchange student in Thailand. He has traveled widely, including stays in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Ecuador, as well as trips to Myanmar, China and Cuba. In the winter of 2003, he served as the Fishtrap writer-in-residence, living at the head of the lake with Lori Salus and their two children, teaching at all three high schools and getting to know the residents of Wallowa County. He and Salus now call the county home. Kleiner is the author of the novel, Where River Turns to Sky and a book for kids, Please Don’t Paint Our Planet Pink! His writing has appeared in Orion, The Oregonian, The Sun, The Saturday Evening Post, Whitefish Review, Terrain, and elsewhere.
Marrone is a writer, activist, and editor of Fishtrap’s community zine, Circle of Seasons. A new resident of Enterprise, she works as a legal advocate at Safe Harbors where she helps survivors of domestic/sexual violence and stalking seek justice and safety in Wallowa County. Her work can be found in the sex-and-relationships advice column she created in college called Pillow Talk, in which she answered questions about consent and healthy relationships, and in the international feminist publication, B***h Media, where she explored the state of sex education in the U.S. today and the connection between violence and gender roles. This will be her first experience reading for Fishtrap Fireside.
Slinker has participated in many Fishtrap workshops and events, and in 2013 he was selected as a summer Fishtrap fellow. In 2014, he received a master’s in fine arts degree from Arizona State University, where he taught poetry and English composition. His poetry has been published in many national journals including Third Coast, Mid-American Review and Kenyon Review Online. A limited-run chapbook, Nineteen Windows and a Door: Poems from the Black Mountain Fire Lookout, was published in 2015.
