Gail Swart takes a brief break from her piano duties during the Wallowa Lake Lodge Christmas party in this file photo from 2016. Swart died in January 2022, but her P.E.O. chapter is honoring her with “Gail’s Holiday Evening,” scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 at the lodge. Tickets for the event go on sale Saturday, Nov. 5.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 5 for “Gail’s Holiday Evening,” an event to honor beloved Wallowa County teacher Gail Swart and to raise money for college scholarships for women.
The event, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Wallowa Lake Lodge, is sponsored by {span}Chapter R of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, based in Enterprise. It’s meant to honor Swart, a 67-year member of P.E.O., a national organization focusing on the advancement of women. Swart died in January 2022 at age 85.
For many years, Swart organized an annual Christmas caroling program at Wallowa Lake Lodge which showcased top county musicians.
“Gail’s Holiday Evening” is meant in part to recall those Christmas programs Swart put together, said Wendy McCullough, a P.E.O. member who’s helping to organize the evening.
In the spirit of Swart’s annual Christmas program, “Gail’s Holiday Evening” will feature performances from a variety of musicians, McCullough said. Local musician Mark Eubanks, who retired from the Oregon Symphony as its principal bassoonist, will serve as the emcee.
The event will include dinner, a raffle, and certainly at least some caroling.
Tickets are $45 and seating at the lodge is somewhat limited; McCullough estimated that there’s space for 70 or so attendees.
To buy tickets or for more information, call the Wallowa Lake Lodge at 541-432-9821. The lodge is at 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway in Joseph.
(0) comments
