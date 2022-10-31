Noteworthy dedication
Gail Swart takes a brief break from her piano duties during the Wallowa Lake Lodge Christmas party in this file photo from 2016. Swart died in January 2022, but her P.E.O. chapter is honoring her with “Gail’s Holiday Evening,” scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 at the lodge. Tickets for the event go on sale Saturday, Nov. 5.

 Steve Tool/Wallowa County Chieftain file

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 5 for “Gail’s Holiday Evening,” an event to honor beloved Wallowa County teacher Gail Swart and to raise money for college scholarships for women.

The event, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Wallowa Lake Lodge, is sponsored by {span}Chapter R of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, based in Enterprise. It’s meant to honor Swart, a 67-year member of P.E.O., a national organization focusing on the advancement of women. Swart died in January 2022 at age 85.

