MAXVILLE LOGGER COMPANY PHOTO 1926.jpg

The loggers of Maxville pose for a company photo in 1926. “Timber Culture,” an exhibit curated by the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, depicts the lives of loggers and their families drawn together from different cultures. The traveling exhibit opens Jan. 6 at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph.

 Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center/Contributed Photo

“Timber Culture,” a traveling exhibit exploring the multicultural lives of loggers and their families in Oregon’s logging communities, opens at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture on Jan. 6 and is on view through Feb. 20, 2023.

The Josephy Center is located at 403 N. Main Street in Joseph and is open from Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.