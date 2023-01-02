'Timber Culture'

WHAT: "Timber Culture," a traveling exhibit about the multicultural lives of loggers and their families in Oregon logging communities.

WHEN: The show opens Friday, Jan. 6 and is on view through Feb. 20.

WHERE: Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St.

HOW MUCH: Admission is free.

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT: The exhibit was created by the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center.

AND DON'T FORGET: The Hello Neighbor! project, also created by the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, also is at the Josephy Center. The project is billed as a community-building project meant to explore what it means to live in Wallowa County today.