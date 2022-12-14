JOSEPH — A traveling exhibit called "Timber Culture" will be at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, from Jan. 6 to Feb. 20, with an opening reception and presentation Jan. 7 from 5-7 p.m.
The reception and presentation will be by Gwen Trice, executive director of the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center. Maxville, which was located north of Wallowa for most of the 1920s. It was at one time the largest town in Wallowa County and was a company town built around the logging industry.
The exhibit depicts the lives of loggers and their families drawn together from different cultures during the great migration, presenting an inclusive look at Oregon’s multicultural logging communities. In sharing and discussing the history of the segregated Maxville, the exhibit examines issues of race and social justice through the lens of Oregon’s history.
Maxville celebrates its 100-year anniversary in June.
In addition to "Timber Culture," the Josephy Center will show "Hello Neighbor," a community-building project also brought by the Maxville center.
The "Hello Neighbor" project explores what it means to live in Wallowa County. Maxville’s mission is to gather and preserve the history of timber culture in the county and not just about what happened in the past, but it includes the people living here today.
