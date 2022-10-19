WALLOWA — Two months ago, a hailstorm destroyed many things in Wallowa. But it didn’t destroy the community’s creativity, which is evident as patrons walk through the Wallowa Public Library, seeing color and beauty in tiny form.
Wallowa Public Library Director Holly Goebel and the Friends of Wallowa Public Library group worked together to develop a program that community members could participate in to help brighten these dark days of plywood-covered windows and insurance claims.
Goebel suggested a tiny art show project like she had seen at several other libraries do throughout social media. So, the Wallowa Public Library welcomed its first Tiny Art Show.
More than 100 tiny art kits were distributed to participants of all ages during September. The kits included paints, a tiny easel and canvas or air-dry clay — and allowed participants to get creative without having to spend their own funds. It also removed a financial barrier to the program.
“I wasn’t sure how many kits would be returned but when entries started pouring in, I knew this program was a success.” Goebel said.
In all, 89 pieces were entered in the Wallowa Public Library Tiny Art Show, which kicked off Sept. 30. The only requirement to enter was that the piece had to be less than 4 inches square. Besides canvases and clay, some participants used their own materials, such as photography, wool, wood, rocks and paper.
The art show will remain on display until Nov. 7.
The library is open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the first and third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is located at 201 E. First St. For more information, call 541-886-4265.
