WALLOWA COUNTY — Sara Tippet has been immersed in 4-H since she was in the fourth grade. Now, she has come full circle as the new president of the Wallowa County 4-H Leaders’ Association.
She was in 4-H for eight years participating in the Golden Arrow Livestock Club, and is now a co-leader for that club, along with Nancy Maasdam, her former leader. As a 4-H member, she was also in the Wallowa County Wranglers Horse Club and participated in 4-H cooking and sewing. She was also on the 4-H court. It goes without saying that she brings a lot of 4-H knowledge and experience to her new position as president.
Tippet admits she is still learning the ropes of the job.
“I’m still learning a lot,” she said, “and how it all works.”
But she has help. “(We) have a solid program in Wallowa County and I’m interested in seeing what I can do with that,” she said.
She specifically mentioned the knowledgeable people and resources the county has, such as other 4-H leaders, the Oregon State University Extension Service and other resources as ones she can turn to for help.
Some of her plans include getting back into the schools to promote the 4-H program, since some plans had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. She said she wants to get back into the schools, “to let them (the students) know what 4-H is.” She explained that 4-H is other things and not, “just raising a market animal.”
Tippet said she sees her role as the president as doing what is best for the 4-H program and continuing to make it what it is and, “encouraging the youth of Wallowa County to get involved. Also (encouraging) the adults to get involved and give back to the community.”
Her position as president is for two years. Prior to becoming president, she was vice president for two years.
She mentioned there are many potential leaders and resources in Wallowa County that could help with 4-H clubs.
There are some, “great photographers in Wallowa County and Wallowa resources has science” resources experience, she said. “It is just a matter of finding them to teach the youth.”
Not only has Tippet been involved with 4-H, but her community involvement stretches to the Elgin Stampede and the 2006 Chief Joseph Days Court. She is currently a director for the Chief Joseph Days organization.
Tippet grew up in Enterprise. Her family includes two brothers who were involved with 4-H, which is how she learned about 4-H. She showed sheep and was enrolled in sewing and in cooking and horse clubs. She has a culinary arts degree from Walla Walla Community College.
“I have a passion for cooking and baking,” she said.
After moving back to Wallowa County and working for a bakery, she accepted a position at Community Bank. She has been with the bank for 10 years and is the bank manager.
“Community Bank is very community oriented,” she said, which allows her to be part of 4-H and Chief Joseph Days.
Debi Warnock, the OSU Extension agent, which oversees the 4-H program, is looking forward to working with Tippet, whom she has known since she started in 4-H.
“For me, I will rely on her advice quite a bit throughout the year. She will be my right hand. I will have close contact with her regarding decisions on 4-H,” Warnock said.
Warnock said that the 4-H Leaders’ Association is the fundraising and leadership council of the 4-H program.
She said she is anticipating, “partnering with her (Tippet) and supporting her new ideas and energy.
“We are so lucky. We have such good volunteers that love our program and are happy to pass our traditions to the next generation,” she said.
Both Tippet and Warnock have similar philosophies of 4-H and what it brings to youth and the community. If there is one thing Tippet wants people to know about 4-H she said it is what participation in 4-H can do for youth.
“4-H gives to kids,” she said. “They learn a lot. It taught me to speak, be sincere and humble. Not just in a show ring.”
She said youths in 4-H learn to present themselves to people and learn to communicate with their peers.
“That is a big part of 4-H,” she said. “You learn life skills. As you get older, you see that.”
