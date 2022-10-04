JOSEPH — When the Tirolean Dancers took to the floor at Oregon’s Alpenfest, the joy in their performance quickly spread to the festival patrons who watched.
And maybe there was a touch of magic in the air as well.
“We think of Alpenfest as really being magical,” said Erik Rudd, one of the dancers in the Portland area-based troupe.
It helped that Alpenfest, which returned for its 2022 edition this past weekend after two years in which it was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, is a favorite stop for the troupe.
“It’s been a lot of fun all these years,” veteran dancer Lyle Weden said.
Erik Rudd’s mother, Mari Rudd, agreed. She’s been coming to Alpenfest since 1981, at first with another dance troupe called the Bavarian Dancers and later with the Tirolean Dancers.
“It’s fair to say that with the Tiroleans, Alpenfest is one of our favorites,” she said.
Although the Tiroleans are now the chief dance troupe to entertain at the event with their Swiss-Bavarian-Austrian dancing — alongside the Polkatones band — the Tiroleans, who entertain all over Oregon and Washington, have found a niche in Wallowa County.
“It’s just so much fun to be part of Oktoberfest festivals and with the bands and to keep playing at the same places,” Mari said.
Erik, too, has found a second home here.
“Some of the people here in Joseph and Enterprise and Wallowa County, we’ve seen them year after year after year,” he said.
In fact, he has even added to the routines the Tiroleans perform. A fan of Rollerblading, he’ll occasionally remove his dance shoes and replace them with his skates.
“I wondered if it would be kosher to roll around and talk to everybody while on Rollerblades, but Chuck (Anderson, the alpenmeister) said, ‘I love it,’” Erik said.
Tradition
The Tirolean Dancers of Oregon started in 1976 as a traditional Bavarian and Austrian dance group, according to their website. Their costumes are traditional from the region. Lyle said his Lederhosen — the embroidered shorts with suspenders — came directly from Bavaria, a former kingdom in southwestern Germany. Other elements of his costume are German, but made in America. He even has a Gambart he wears in his hat, a plume made from wild game.
Mari wears the traditional dirndl — a gaily embroidered dress with apron.
“It’s the really showy part of the Bavarian costume,” she said, adding that it’s also common in neighboring Austria.
Mari said the Tiroleans had one woman sew all the group’s dirndls so they would be alike.
Erik’s costume includes many “hand-me-downs” from other Oregon dancers. However, he did purchase some personally, such as his Lederhosen, which he purchased in Munich. His checkered shirt he purchased from nearby Neuschwanstein Castle and his vest from Innsbruck, the capital of Austrian Tirol.
Erik even went so far as to conduct his purchases in German.
“It was scary but I had to try to buy it ‘auf Deutsch.’ I did it speaking German,” he said. “I suppose, actually, all of the things I’m talking about were bought speaking German.”
That comes in handy because in the offseason, Erik teaches German online for a language academy in Spain.
Romance and familyThe Tiroleans are a multigenerational troupe. While they didn’t meet during a folk dance, Mari and her husband, Terry, met during another Alpine-like adventure.
“I met my husband mountain climbing,” Mari said. “He had met a folk dancer two weeks earlier working on a camping trip with mountain climbers. He started doing the folk dancing, and then he met me and I started doing it. So my husband and I got involved and Erik was literally born into it.”
Lyle had a different story about how he got involved: “The way I got into it wasn’t as romantic (as the Rudds) but I did meet a lady, but I met her at work. She was married and she and her husband had a dance hall. I went to their house on a night when they were folk dancing and I started in and kept at it.”
He said the original Tiroleans started in 1976.
“Terry and Mari were the youngest couple when I started,” Lyle said. “As the group aged out, Terry and Mari didn’t, so they invited me to come dance with them.”
Terry has now “aged out,” though he still travels to Oktoberfests such as Alpenfest with his wife and son. They joined the Tiroleans in 1996, Mari said.
The Oktoberfest season of 1987 proved providential. Four children were born to troupe couples the following spring and summer.
“They have Oktoberfest in their blood,” Mari said.
“There was something in the water — maybe mixed with some hops or something,” Erik laughed.
One of those four children now is Erik’s girlfriend, Emilee Yaakola.
“She and I are two of them, and another one will be singing and playing the trumpet tonight, so three of the four are here at Alpenfest,” he said.
Emilee and her mother sing with the Polkatones. Emilee does double-duty dancing with the Tiroleans.
Emilee and Erik have known one another virtually all their lives.
“They went through high school and a separation of a few years,” Mari said.
“Then one night on an Oktoberfest evening,” Erik said, “it was like, ‘Whoa, who are you? Well, hello.’”
“And the rest is history,” Mari added.
Young dancersAs older dancers age out, it’s always beneficial for the future of the troupe to have youngsters joining in. But the Tiroleans weren’t expecting someone as young as Erik to join when he first approached them.
“I was dancing as a little kid with the Bavarian group that my parents were in,” he said.
“At that time, they didn’t have children in it,” Mari said.
“So, in 1996, I was 8 and I came over to the Tiroleans,” Erik said. “At first there was a little, uh, tension maybe.” People were saying ‘I don’t know about this young buck being in the group,’” he recalled.
Then, with Mom’s help, he got his debut.
“So we changed the game a little bit, but my waltzing with my mom won them over,” he said.
“He started dancing with the Tiroleans when he was 8 and now he’s 34,” his mother said — a veteran dancer at a relatively young age.
To watch Erik and Emilee on the dance floor, it’s easy to see the joy and enthusiasm they share in their dancing.
And Alpenfest brings a little extra magic, Erik said.
“If I had to describe it in one word, it would be magical,” he said. “It always seems to be that the seasons are really changing. Summer is done and fall is here and right after Alpenfest, it’s almost like winter is coming at you quick.”
