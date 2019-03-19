As Spring rounds the far corner and heads into the homestretch, beekeepers in Wallowa County are getting their small charges ready to greet it. But this winter has been especially hard on domestic honeybees, said Wallowa County Beekeepers president Lorna Cook. “It’s been a very cold February and March” she said, “and many overwintering hives have used up all their food reserves of honey to keep warm. Once that happens, the bees will starve.” Honeybees do not hibernate, Instead, they form a “thermoregulating cluster” in which all bees in the hive group together and vibrate their flight muscles to generate heat. This cluster is an effective heater. On days when Wallowa County temperatures hover near 20 degrees, the temperatures inside Cook’s active hives can reach a toasty 103 degrees.
But now, with no spring flowers ready to provide food, existing hives are in dire straights. Of Cook’s nine hives, only one has survived the winter. And although the bees are flying now on warmer days, there are no flowers to forage. “Sometimes they just lose energy, fall into the snow, and die,” she said.
Even in Wallowa County, European honeybees fall prey to diseases and disorders now common across the globe. Colonies may be infested by Varroa mites which attach to individual bees, suck the bee’s fat reserves, and eventually cause death. Colony Collapse Disorder also affects local bees. While the mites can be controlled, Colony Collapse disorder remains an enigma with complex causes.
About 40 amateur beekeepers keep hives in Wallowa County, Cook said. Most harvest the honey. Others are interested in better pollination and crop yields from their gardens. “I started keeping bees to help my apple trees produce more fruit,’ Cook said. “That didn’t happen. But my garden just took off. I’ve been a fan of bees ever since.”
While we think of domestic (European) honeybees as just one species of insect, and all have the same Latin name (Apis mellifera L.) there are multiple varieties, or, in beekeeper lingo, “races.” In this way, honeybees are similar to dogs, all of which are the same species (Canis familis) but different breeds come in different sizes, shapes, colors, and traits. Italian honeybees are renowned as docile and easy to keep. However, they are not very hardy. Saskatraz bees are more energetic, with better overwintering capacity. Russian bees resist mites and tolerate cold weather, but tend to abandon their hives and swarm. Caniolans are gentle and handle cold, wet weather well. And so forth.
If you are interested in learning more about bees, and keeping a hive of domestic honeybees for your garden or to produce honey, contact Lorna Cook at 541-805-8181 or Kelly Riggles at 541-786-7315.
