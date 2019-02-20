A blistery winter evening turned tragic during the snowy evening of Friday, Feb. 15, when a car struck two pedestrians, killing one and injuring the other in Enterprise. The pair were hit as they crossed the intersection at Hwy. 82 and Holmes St., near Safeway.
Enterprise Police Department chief, Joel Fish, said the incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. The pedestrians, Molly Wells of Lostine, 40, and Kathleen Kim of Enterprise, 80, were taken to Wallowa Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Kim succumbed to her injuries.
Law enforcement officials from Enterprise Police Department, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded as did emergency services personnel including two ambulances and Enterprise Fire Department.
According to Chief Fish, eye-witness accounts at the scene relayed to responding law enforcement that the women were attempting to cross southbound over West North Street, i.e., Hwy. 82, through the Holmes Street intersection when they were struck by an westbound car. An eastbound car had stopped to let the women cross.
Addressing the weather conditions and visibility at the time of the accident, Chief Fish explained that it was snowing heavily at the time of the incident and he noted that it was one of the worst times of day to drive. “You can’t really see anything,” he said.
Flora’s Charles Cannon, 54, was behind the wheel. Chief Fish said that law enforcement officials noted that the driver did not appear impaired at the time. It is unknown if a citation will be issued.
The Wallowa County Chieftain will update this report as new information comes in.
