Gregg Kleiner, left, project coordinator of the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, chats with Elgin Mayor James Johnson during a community walking tour on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Backers of the proposed 63-mile trail-with-rail project will break ground Saturday on the project’s first trailhead, in Elgin.
JOSEPH — Fresh off a listing as one of Oregon’s “signature trails,” backers of the proposed 63-mile trail-with-rail alongside the railroad tracks between Elgin and Joseph will break ground on the project’s first trailhead during an event Saturday, May 20 in Elgin.
The event starts at noon at the Elgin Train Depot and will include complimentary lunch and beverages, project updates and pedal-powered railbike tours of a short section of the railroad corridor along the Grande Ronde River out of the town, where the initial trail segment will be built.
The trailhead, to be built on an 0.27-acre parcel of city-owned land directly across from the depot, also will serve as a pocket park for the city of Elgin.
Saturday marks a milestone for the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, the nonprofit organization that’s been working for more than a decade to establish the trail-with-rail project .
“We are excited to finally see the very first trailhead taking shape, and we’re grateful to the city of Elgin for its tremendous support,” said Gregg Kleiner, project coordinator of the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium in a news release about the Saturday event. “Ultimately, this will be a safe, accessible community asset that offers local residents of all ages and abilities an easy way to get healthy outdoor recreation — from walking and bicycling, to horseback riding.”
Kleiner suggests people bring shovels and gloves to the May 20 event in Elgin to help break ground at the city-owned lot where construction of the trailhead will begin later this spring, and to assist with cleanup along the tracks near town.
The Joseph Branch Trail-With-Rail is intended as a nonmotorized, alternative transportation route located within the publicly owned 100-foot-wide railroad corridor operated by the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority, an intergovernmental entity between Union and Wallowa counties.
The Elgin trailhead will include an EV and e-Bike charging station (the only one between La Grande and Enterprise), an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking space, ADA-compliant picnic tables, interpretive signage about the area’s earliest inhabitants and more recent history, a bicycle maintenance stand, a covered gazebo, a water fountain and more.
The Joseph Branch Trail Consortium has been awarded a number of grants, including one from Oregon State Parks’ Recreational Trails Program that will fund the construction of the Elgin trailhead, as well as the inaugural 0.6 miles of the trail, which will be an ADA-compliant path from the trailhead out of town.
Two other grants from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Transportation Growth Management program are supporting refinement planning, outreach and education for a 15-mile segment of the trail between Elgin and the Wallowa-Union county line, and a 13-mile trail section from the city of Wallowa to Minam.
The nonprofit is working with the city of Wallowa and the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland to develop a trailhead/park and a 1-mile, ADA-compliant trail segment within the city limits that will be similar to the Elgin project.
Meanwhile, the Joseph Branch trail has won recognition as one of 15 “Oregon signature trails,” a designation bestowed by the Oregon Trails Coalition for trails in various stages of development that are “ripe for investment to provide world-class experiences in Oregon.”
“Signature trails distill the iconic beauty of Oregon into unforgettable, seamless experiences” Steph Noll, the head of the Oregon Trails Coalition, said in a press release. “Investing in signature trails will elevate pride and prosperity for communities across the state, providing amazing experiences for Oregonians in their own backyards.”
The Blue Mountains Trail, a 530-mile trail from Wallowa Lake State Park to John Day, was the other Northeastern Oregon trail to earn a spot on the coalition’s signature trail list.
Kleiner said Noll reached out to Joseph Branch leaders to see if they’d be interested in the listing.
“We said, well, it’s not a trail yet, but we’re working on it. It’s a nice honor, to be honest,” Kleiner said in an interview. “My thinking is this is a great thing to have to promote trails as an alternative means of transportation.”
Kleiner said the piece-by-piece approach Joseph Branch advocates are following is similar to how other trail-with-rails projects across the nation came to be. As pieces of the trail come together in spots like Elgin or the city of Wallowa, people can start to see how the pieces connect — and he’s betting that some opponents of the project might come around.
“My point is, let’s connect these communities and help these communities,” he said.
In the meantime, he said, cities like Elgin and Wallowa gain new community assets that can be used by residents.
“There’s a lot of momentum out there and people are starting to notice,” he said.
