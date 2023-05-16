Elgin walking tour - Kleiner and Johnson

Gregg Kleiner, left, project coordinator of the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, chats with Elgin Mayor James Johnson during a community walking tour on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Backers of the proposed 63-mile trail-with-rail project will break ground Saturday on the project’s first trailhead, in Elgin.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

JOSEPH — Fresh off a listing as one of Oregon’s “signature trails,” backers of the proposed 63-mile trail-with-rail alongside the railroad tracks between Elgin and Joseph will break ground on the project’s first trailhead during an event Saturday, May 20 in Elgin.

The event starts at noon at the Elgin Train Depot and will include complimentary lunch and beverages, project updates and pedal-powered railbike tours of a short section of the railroad corridor along the Grande Ronde River out of the town, where the initial trail segment will be built.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.