Rails and Trails photo with bike

A portion of the proposed Joseph Branch Trail is seen along the Grande Ronde River. Proponents of the trail have events planned in Minam and have announced a planning grant for the portion of the trail that would be inside the city of Wallowa.

 Joseph Branch Trail Consortium/Contributed Photo

WALLOWA COUNTY — Proponents of a proposed 63-mile “trail-with-rail” project between Elgin and Joseph are planning a pair of events in Elgin this spring — a walking tour to help plan the first 15 miles of the trail and a groundbreaking on the project’s first trailhead.

In the meantime, the project has won a state grant to assist with planning efforts for the trail within the city limits of Wallowa.

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com

Tags

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can email him at mmcinally@wallowa.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.