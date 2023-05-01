JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council could approve an ordinance governing transient merchants and hear a presentation about adding so-called “Text-to-911” services throughout the county when it holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
The proposed ordinance regarding transient merchants has generated controversy for months.
Under the merchant fees ordinance, the fees would be assessed of any business without a permanent address in Joseph to fund municipal services. Some temporary businesses have objected to the licensing fee, saying it’s too high. However, owners of brick-and-mortar businesses that pay taxes to provide services all year long have disagreed, saying the temporary fee is justified since transient merchants don’t have the expenses incurred by brick-and-mortar businesses.
The application fees for both temporary and transient businesses are $25, with a business permit fee of $45 a month for temporary businesses and $50 a month — but not less than $350 — for a transient business. The distinction between temporary and transient businesses is detailed in the ordinance, which is available at City Hall, 211 N. Main St. in Joseph, and can be viewed on the online agenda for the May 4 meeting.
The ordinance also includes penalties for violations, exceptions and a process for appeals.
The ordinance is scheduled to receive its second reading at the meeting, and the council could vote to approve it. People may offer testimony on the ordinance during the hearing.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the council is scheduled to hear a presentation from Enterprise resident Jude Graham, who is pushing for Wallowa County to add “Text-to-911” services. People in counties that have the service can send a text message to 911 dispatchers instead of a voice call. Text-to-911 services can be useful in places that have a weak cell signal or in instances when a reporting party cannot speak because of safety concerns.
“In Wallowa County, there are numerous areas where you are able to text but you aren’t able to make a phone call,” Graham said in an email. “It is in these areas where text 911 could save someone’s life.” She said she is working alone to try to build community support for the text 911 service.
According to material prepared for the council meeting, the service would be free to Wallowa County, but law enforcement officials in the county need to request it from the state 911 office.
Sheriff Joel Fish said the county is in the midst of switching systems and has text to 911 on its agenda. He said the sheriff’s office has spoken to Graham about the issue.
The Joseph City Council has no official authority over the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, but it could presumably issue a request to the sheriff that it request the service.
In other matters scheduled for the meeting:
• The council will consider a request to close Joseph’s Main Street during Chief Joseph Days Rodeo parades on July 28 and 29.
• The council will get an update on efforts to bolster law enforcement in Joseph. Although they’ve made no formal decision on the matter, councilors have said they’re leaning toward a proposal from Sheriff Joel Fish to add a deputy who would focus on Joseph, but who would be available as necessary to respond to other incidents throughout the county.
• The council also will get an update on work to overhaul the city’s procedures for making grants and donations. Mayor Lisa Collier told the council at its April meeting that the city has not had good oversight over grants and donations, and as a result, has overspent the money budgeted for those in its 2022-23 fiscal year.
