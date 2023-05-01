JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council could approve an ordinance governing transient merchants and hear a presentation about adding so-called “Text-to-911” services throughout the county when it holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

The meeting will be held at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. in Joseph. A Zoom link, tinyurl.com/ydvc6hvt, is available for people to view the meeting remotely.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.