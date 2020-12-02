ENTERPRISE — The annual Elks Christmas Basket and Tree of Giving programs are underway, and according to a press release, more than a dozen organizations are teaming up with Randy Morgan of the Enterprise Elks to help those in need have the ability to have a Christmas meal, and for youths who may not otherwise get any to have gifts.
Organizations including 4-H, FFCLA, VFW and granges, as well as individuals, participate in the annual program to put together food baskets and gifts for children 17 and younger.
The Tree of Giving, organized by the Department of Youth Services and the Enterprise Flower Shop, has been up in the shop since Nov. 16, and contains ages and gift suggestions for youths in various-sized families. Individuals are invited to drop by and choose a tag to provide gifts for a child or children. Once a gift is purchased, gift givers are asked to bring unwrapped gifts in a gift bag with the corresponding gift tag attached.
Individuals or families who wish to be a recipient of a Christmas Basket or Tree of Giving gift can pick up a form from Community Connection; Enterprise, Joseph or Wallowa city halls; the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office; Building Healthy Families; or by visiting the Facebook Page “Tree of Giving & Elk’s Christmas Basket.” Forms can be turned into any of the aforementioned locations, via email to dys@co.wallowa.or.us, or by mail to Enterprise Elks, P.O. Box K, Enterprise, OR 97828.
Those filling out forms are asked to complete the form in its entirety to ensure accuracy on delivery day, which will be Dec. 19. Enterprise Elks and various community members will deliver the baskets and gifts that morning. People who wish to help with gift and Christmas basket deliveries are encouraged to come by the Elks Lodge.
For more information or to help, contact Randy Morgan at 541-263-0327, or send an email to bpoe1829@gmail.com.
Any food items left over will be donated to the Wallowa County Food Bank.
A separate gift program, run by Pam Latta, will result in each individual in an adult-care facility receiving a gift this Christmas. About 100 such individuals received gifts last year.
To donate monetarily, or to donate a gift or food item, gifts can be sent to Elks Christmas Basket Program, BPOE 1829, P.O. Box K, Enterprise, OR 97828.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.