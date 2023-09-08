ENTERPRISE — A trial date has been set for a local man accused of assaulting three Enterprise police officers earlier this year.
The trial is set for Feb. 14-16, 2024, at the Wallowa County Courthouse.
Keith Raymond McFarland allegedly assaulted the officers when he was stopped for driving with an expired registration on April 15, 2023. All three officers suffered minor injuries.
McFarland is charged with four felonies: three counts of assaulting a public safety officer and one count of attempting to flee from or elude police. He also faces five misdemeanor charges: three counts of resisting arrest, and two counts of failure to carry or present a driver’s license.
McFarland pleaded not guilty to all counts June 21, 2023.
McFarland, who is representing himself, sent a 24-page affidavit to Gov. Tina Kotek in which he alleged, among other points, that the police officers had "assaulted me and battered me and kidnapped me for using my public roads and highways for my private travel" without a driver's license. He also argued that it's a "well-known matter of law the private man" does not require a driver's license. McFarland asked the court to dismiss the case because Kotek had not responded to the affidavit.
Circuit Court Judge Thomas B. Powers declined to dismiss the case, ruling that McFarland's motion "has no basis in law or fact. ... Defendant imagines an 'administrative remedy' that he mistakenly believes makes this case go away because the Governor of Oregon has not responded to his pleadings. Again, this is a fanciful notion at best and provides no support for dismissal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.