The Tuckerettes pose for a group photo at their practice on Monday, July 10, 2023. Pictured from the left are Casidee Harrod, Kylie Shaffer, Emily Love, Harlie Stein, Tylee Evans, Karly Baremore, Julie Justesen and Emma Hite.
Kylie Shaffer, the leader of the Tuckerettes, is pictured during practice on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Tylee Evans carries the serpentine flag at practice on July 10, 2023. Evans will carry the serpentine flag at the rodeo this year.
Emily Love, left, and Karly Baremore sit atop their horses at practice on July 10, 2023.
Kylie Shaffer, the leader of the Tuckerettes, practices July 10, 2023.
Kylie Shaffer, left, and Emily Love carry their flags at practice on July 10, 2023.
Julie Justesen carrying the Coors flag at practice on July 10, 2023.
From left, Tuckerettes Casidee Harrod, Kylie Shaffer, Emily Love, Harlie Stein, Tylee Evans, Karly Baremore, Julie Justesen and Emma Hite pose for a group photo July 10, 2023.
JOSEPH — The Tuckerettes are a group of brave, horse-loving women who open the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo each year with a burst of energy atop horses they ride at breakneck speeds.
Kylie Shaffer is the leader of this group of young women, a group her mom and aunts started because of their combined love for the Chief Joseph Days rodeo — and, well, horses.
“My mom was a part of the original Tuckerettes,” Shaffer said. “They started about 30 years ago as a group of women to bring in the grand entry and have an exciting opening for the rodeo.”
The Tuckerettes name stems from Harley Tucker, who helped found Chief Joseph Days in the late 1940s.
Over the years, as Shaffer’s mom and aunt began to step away from the group, the reins were passed to Shaffer.
“I took it over because my aunts and my mom are the ones who started it,” Shaffer said. “Once my aunt moved away and they phased out of it, they passed it on to Teah (Jones), and then Teah passed it on to me. I do it to keep it in the family and to keep it going. I take my daughter to our practices and she gets to ride. We are a group of girls that like to come together to ride our horses and have an adrenaline rush of going fast and just having fun.”
Shaffer is one of eight women in the group. The other Tuckerettes all have a strong connection to the rodeo, as well as roots in Wallowa County, Shaffer said.
Emma Hite, who will be carrying the American flag this year, has always been a part of the Tuckerettes. Hite works at Hurricane Coffee in Enterprise, and her family owns a cattle ranch in Joseph.
Tylee Evans, who will be carrying the serpentine flag, grew up around the rodeo and always volunteered her time to the event.
Karly Baremore, a senior in high school, carried flags for the Union Stock Show in the past. Baremore works at Sugar Time Bakery in Enterprise and her dad owns a cattle ranch.
Casidee Harrod, who was on the Chief Joseph Days court in 2020-21, also works at Hurricane Coffee and has volunteered her time to the rodeo for many years.
Harlie Stein, who just graduated from high school, does high school rodeo and owns a leather business on the side.
Emily Love just graduated from high school and also does high school rodeo. She also works at Hurricane Coffee.
Julie Justesen was on the Chief Joseph Days court back in the early 2000s, Shaffer said. Justesen currently lives in Kent, Oregon and she is so dedicated to the rodeo that she travels about four hours to the rodeo grounds to practice with the rest of the Tuckerettes.
The Tuckerettes practice for the rodeo throughout the entire month of July. The women usually meet about three times each week for two hours per practice session.
It can be difficult to accommodate schedules, said Shaffer, who does her best to time practices when it is most convenient for everyone, and the three Hurricane Coffee workers adds yet another complication.
“This year I have mostly baristas, which can be hard” to schedule practices around their shifts),” she said, adding that waitress hours can be difficult to work around as well. “Fitting schedules together is hard, but we make it work each week.”
Being such an important part of the Chief Joseph Days rodeo means the world to Shaffer, and she said bursting into the arena to start the rodeo is an experience unlike any other.
“It’s really fun,” she said. “It is such an adrenaline rush. You hear the crowd cheering and the music thumping. It’s really exciting. It is fun to volunteer for a huge event, and it means a lot to me, and to the other girls, to do our due diligence and volunteer our time.”
