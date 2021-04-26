The 15th season of Tunesmith Night, put on by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, wraps up Saturday, May 8, with a performance that will be livestreamed to YouTube and the WMVA website, wvmusicalliance.org. The event begins at 7 p.m., and viewers will be encouraged to support the program through online donations.
Songwriting duos Wanderlodge and Jezebel's Mother will be the featured acts, according to a press release.
The release states that Wanderlodge, the Portland-based duo of Matt Cadenelli and Kris Stuart combines "their love of classic rock and country with their own tunes, those of other favorite local songwriters, and a taste for the sunny, country rock sounds of LA and its surrounding canyons."
Carolyn Lochert and Janis Carper, who make up Jezebel's Mother, blend their styles to make music that is "swirling with rhythms and harmonies, sentiment and smiles, tight but spontaneous," the release states.
