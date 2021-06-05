WALLOWA COUNTY — More than 2,300 acres has burned from two fires in the Northeastern corner of Wallowa County that started Friday, June 4.
The Joseph Canyon Fire, first reported Friday morning by the Washington Department of Natural Resources, is burning in rugged terrain in the Joseph Canyon area, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire, started by lightning from thunderstorms that passed through Thursday night into Friday morning, is estimated to have burned about 2,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon, though the website inciweb.nwcg.gov has the fire estimated at 2,500 acres.
On Friday the fire spread into grassy vegetation and cross the border into Washington. It is burning on Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management land, according to the USFS press release.
The Dry Creek fire, a second fire burning Southeast of the Joseph Canyon Fire, has burned 328 acres, and is on Wallowa-Whitman National Forest land.
Due to the fires burning largely in a remote location that contains steep, rugged terrain, an aerial attack is largely being used to battle the blazes. Smoke jumpers, rappelers and air tankers have been brought in for the initial efforts. Single-engine air tankers and Type 2 helicopters also have been brought into fight the fires, as have ground resources.
