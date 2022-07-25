ENTERPRISE -- The Soroptimists of Wallowa County recently announced the winners of two scholarship awards.
Hannah Schmidtke was honored with the 2022 Fellowship Award. The Fellowship Award is a $2,000 award presented to a Wallowa County woman practicing her business or profession who is continuing her education through a postgraduate (Master’s or Ph.D.) program.
Schmidtke seeks to continue to learn, grow and develop a professional career as an influential educator and role model within her community. To that end, she is seeking a master of arts degree in elementary education, at Western Governors University. Schmidtke has served as a volleyball and basketball coach in Wallowa County, a substitute teacher and will start a position at Joseph Charter School this fall.
Gracie Niezen won the 2022 $5,000 Continuing Education Scholarship.
Niezen is currently attending OHSU School of Nursing/Eastern Oregon University. She intends to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing, which is a three-year program located on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande, and has completed two years of prerequisite coursework toward this degree. Niezen was inspired by her parents, a special education teacher and a volunteer firefighter, to pursue a service-related career. She has always been interested in nursing and did a long-term job shadow at Wallowa Memorial Hospital during her senior year in high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.