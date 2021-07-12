ENTERPRISE — Two large fires are burning in states adjacent to Wallowa County — and one of them, as of Monday, July 12, is completely uncontained.
The worst of the two blazes is the Snake River Complex, burning along the Idaho side of the Snake River in steep terrain about 20 miles south of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. The fire, which according to oregonlive.com was lightning-caused and started July 7, is made up of the Shovel Creek, Captain John Creek and Hoover Ridge fires. It currently has burned 77,964 acres and has no current containment reported. All three fires in the complex are burning grass and timber.
"The fire is kind of between the Salmon and the Snake (rivers)," said Kira Powell, public information officer on the blaze. "There were three starts from lightning, three (fires) all merged into what is the Snake River Complex."
Powell said the fire has moved largely from north to south, and then started moving east. Winds on the fire, she said, have moved in from the North and West, pushing the fire south and east. Currently, there are 170 personnel on the blaze.
The other major fire is the Dry Gulch Fire, which Monday was renamed the Lick Creek Fire, burning in the Washington side of the Umatilla National Forest southwest of Lewiston and just two miles away from Asotin. It has scorched 55,055 acres in Garfield and Asotin counties as of Monday morning, and is 20% contained, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov. The size of the crew battling the blaze is 536, according to a report Monday.
With both fires burning close to Wallowa County — including one right on the border — air quality in the region had worsened in recent days. As of 11 a.m. Monday morning, the Department of Environmental Quality's Air Quality Index in Enterprise is at 147, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. It has been in that unhealthy category, which is from 101-150, since 2 a.m. Monday. It also reached unhealthy for sensitive groups for eight hours on Saturday.
It's on the verge of the next range on the scale, which is from 151-200. That range is unhealthy for all residents.
"Everyone may begin to experience some adverse health effects, and members of the sensitive groups may experience more serious effects," the DEQ website says of the unhealthy range.
Powell said with the current wind direction, it's likely the smoke is not from the Snake River Complex.
David Weaver, forest officer in Wallowa for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the smoke settling in the county is actually largely from the Bootleg Fire, a massive blaze in the Klamath Basin that has burned more than 153,500 acres and has no containment as of Monday afternoon. Some, though, is from the closer fires.
"Looking at the satellite imagery, we are getting some smoke from the fire near Pomeroy which is the Dry Gulch (Lick Creek)," he said. "A lot of what we are seeing is from the Bootleg Fire."
Weaver said based on current wind patterns and what is expected over the next few days, agencies aren't as concerned about the Snake River Complex.
They are, however, watching the Lick Creek Fire closely.
"We have crews monitoring what currently is our biggest threat, which is the Dry Gulch (Lick Creek) Fire," he said. "... Any winds coming out of the West or Southwest are favorable for us. We're keeping an eye on winds out of the Northwest which would be a problem for us."
Editor's note: This story has been updated.
