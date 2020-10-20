ENTERPRISE — Two projects in Wallowa County are among close to 30 vying for funding during an evaluation of grant applications by the Recreational Trail Program Advisory Committee, which is set to meet Oct. 27-29 to review the applications, according to a press release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
The committee will review a presentation to restore Southern Imnaha Heavy Trails in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest on Oct. 27, and on Oct. 29 will discuss an Oregon Nordic Club grant request for trail grooming at the Eagle Cap Nordic Club.
The advisory committee, according to the release, will submit its recommendations to the Oregon State Parks Commission for review and approval in November, and approved projects will be sent to the Federal Highway Administration for final approval.
Those interested in viewing the meeting can register online at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8916050150936741648.
They also can listen in by calling 415-655-0060 and using the access code 883-453-200.
