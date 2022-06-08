CORVALIS, Ore. -- Out of the 7,318 students graduating from Oregon State University this June in Corvallis, Wallowa County will be represented by a few graduates.

Addie Kilgore from Joseph will be receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree with a specification in speech communication form the school.

Wallowa local Stacy Douglass is graduating with a Bachelor of Sciences degree which specifies in animal sciences. 

