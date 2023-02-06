ENTERPRISE — Two finalists have been selected for the position of superintendent of the Enterprise School District, the school board announced in a press release Monday, Feb. 6.
The person selected also will serve as principal of Enterprise Elementary School.
The school board will begin reference checks on the two candidates over the coming weeks. They also will be invited to a finalist forum Thursday, Feb. 23, with a “meet and greet” from 5:30-7 p.m. at the high school multipurpose room, 201 SE Fourth St. Comment cards will be provided for participants to share thoughts with the school board.
The finalists include one local educator and one from rural Eastern Idaho.
Rebecca Nordtvedt, the superintendent at the Wallowa Education Service District, has six years of experience at the district, along with nearly nine years as principal at Wallowa Junior/Senior High School principal. She also has worked at the Troy School District.
Nordvedt became the ESD superintendent in July 2022. Before her administrative career, she had been a high school counselor for 12 years.
She received her master of education degree in guidance and counseling from the University of Alaska Anchorage.
The other finalist is Chester Bradshaw who, since 2018, has been the superintendent of the Sugar-Salem School District in Sugar City, Idaho.
Before arriving at Sugar-Salem, he was the superintendent of Rockland, Idaho, schools from 2013-18.
He has teaching experience in agriculture science and technology. He received his educational specialist degree from Idaho State University in Pocatello and his master of education degree in educational leadership from Boise State University.
The successful candidate will replace Tom Crane, who is nearing the end of his second year as interim superintendent of the Enterprise School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.