PENDLETON — Firefighters continue to make progress on wildfires caused by recent thunderstorms, according to a press release from the Umatilla National Forest.
As expected, new smoke reports continue to be discovered and fire managers expect more throughout the next few days as weather conditions continue to stay warm and dry.
The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 took command of the Meacham Complex — formerly named Hager Complex — at 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
The Walla Walla Ranger District picked up one new start Aug. 20 and firefighters staffed numerous other fires from the recent lightning. The Alder Creek Fire was the most active, growing to 12 acres in size. The fire was reported on Aug. 19 and is located near Lookout Mountain, approximately 24 miles northeast of Wallowa. The fire is burning in difficult terrain that is hard to access.
Suppression efforts were aided on Aug. 20 by aircraft to slow the fire’s spread. Firefighters will continue to complete line construction on Aug. 21, where terrain and fuels allow for crews to safely engage, while utilizing aircraft to slow fire spread and cool hotspots within the fire perimeter. Resources on scene include four smokejumpers and a five-person crew.
On the Heppner Ranger District, the Putnam Springs Fire, is now estimated at 110 acres and is still actively burning to the southeast, threatening adjacent private land and a nearby structure. Fire behavior on Aug. 20 consisted of active fire runs, spotting and torching as late afternoon downslope winds pushed the fire south.
Firefighters, aided by aerial resources, focused suppression efforts on protecting the values at risk and establishing containment lines to slow the spread of the fire. Firefighters will continue on Aug. 21 to complete line construction, where terrain and fuels allow for crews to safely engage, while utilizing aircraft to slow fire spread and cool hotspots within the fire perimeter. Current resources on scene include two engines, one 20-person hand crew, two skidgines, two dozers and two water tenders. Additional resources are on order.
A local Type 3 incident commander out of John Day, took command of the fire at 9 p.m. Aug. 20.
Firefighters made progress on the Rocky Fire, which is also located on the Heppner Ranger District. The fire jumped the fire line on Aug. 20 and grew to six acres, but firefighters successfully stopped the fire spread. The Rocky Fire is 100% lined. Fire crews are continuing mop up and securing containment lines.
The Pomeroy Ranger District reported two new ignitions.
Firefighters staffed both fires at less than a quarter of an acre in size. The Rattlesnake Fire had minimal spread and is still estimated at five acres. The fire is located 20 miles south of Pomeroy, Wash., in rugged terrain. Access to this fire is limited due to flood damage within the Tucannon watershed. Firefighters were able to monitor the fire on Aug. 20, while they continue to work on safely gaining access into the fire.
The North Fork John Day Ranger District had no new fires reported on Aug. 21, but crews continue to patrol and mop up hot spots on existing fires.
Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist throughout the week. Increased winds are anticipated again Aug. 21 and fire officials want to remind everyone that the current fire danger rating remains high and public use restrictions involving chainsaw use is in effect.
