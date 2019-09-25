The Joseph Eagles ladies week ended unevenly, with a 1-3 record, with the Eagles succumbing to Wallowa, Cove and Powder Valley. Echo felt the sting of the Eagles’ talons as the Eagles raided their home and came away with a victory, winning the match in five sets.
The match at Cove took place on Thursday, Sept. 19. The Eagles went down in four sets, easily winning the first set, 25-14, but losing the next three by thin margins.
Individually, the Eagles performed well. Sabrina Albee chalked up 13 kills along with three blocks and three serving aces while outstanding freshman, Molly Curry, spiked two kills and served up four aces and smacked two blocks.
Senior Camille Crenshaw racked three kills along with two serving aces and six assists.
The following day saw the Eagles soaring over to Echo to tear the hide from the Cougars in five sets. The ladies won the first set, 25-17 and dropped the next two, 23-25 and 22-25 before triumphing in the final, 15-9.
Albee scored nine kills and smashed four each of blocks, serving aces and assists. Crenshaw was just behind with eight kills, two serving aces and four assists. Curry showed her stuff with four kills, a pair of serving aces and two blocks.
“The girls were able to rally at the end and do their part”, Coach Jill Hite said. “I’m very proud of their group effort in the last set.”
Saturday, Sept. 21 saw the Eagles at home facing age-old rival, Powder Valley, who also hold down the first slot in state rankings. Although the ladies lost in three consecutive sets, they made the Badgers earn their victories.
The Eagles lost the first set 25-13. While the ladies were getting their legs under them, they showed occasional flashes of brilliance. The second set proved a real nail biter as the Eagles soared so close to victory, jumping to a 10-3 lead before the startled Badgers could recover. Although PV eventually won the set, 25-22, it was mainly due to the efforts of their senior, Josi Krieger, who is clearly the best player in the league, and nearly indefensible at the net.
The final set wasn’t quite as exciting, but the Eagles kept it interesting before falling, 25-19. Through the match, the ladies showed they can play with anyone when they play in sync. Most of the observable lapses in play can be attributed to the team’s relative youth and inexperience, which only time can overcome.
The week left the ladies 1-3 on the season and 6-11 overall. They next play at home versus Pine Valley on Thursday, Oct. 3.
