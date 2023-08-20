WALLOWA LAKE — A lightning strike started a small wildfire on Mount Joseph at the south end of Wallowa Lake late Saturday afternoon, Aug. 19, but it was quickly contained — and Monday’s rain finished it off.

The small fire above the lake prompted authorities to issue a Level 1 “be ready” evacuation advisory for the south side of Wallowa Lake. The advisory was lifted on Sunday morning, said Paul Karvoski, emergency services manager for Wallowa County. He said he didn’t believe anyone evacuated.

