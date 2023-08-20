WALLOWA LAKE — A lightning strike started a small wildfire on Mount Joseph at the south end of Wallowa Lake late Saturday afternoon, Aug. 19, but it was quickly contained — and Monday’s rain finished it off.
The small fire above the lake prompted authorities to issue a Level 1 “be ready” evacuation advisory for the south side of Wallowa Lake. The advisory was lifted on Sunday morning, said Paul Karvoski, emergency services manager for Wallowa County. He said he didn’t believe anyone evacuated.
Tracy Brostrom, head of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Wallowa Unit, said the fire had been contained by Sunday morning.
And Karvoski said that Monday’s rain extinguished the blaze.
“It’s out,” he said. “We got right on it and got it taken care of really quick.”
A website by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that lists fires burning in Oregon said the fire was discovered shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. The FEMA site said the fire was less than an acre.
In addition to firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Joseph Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service and the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.
A Saturday dispatch on the Facebook site of the Joseph Fire Department said that department firefighters focused on structure protection while ODF and Forest Service resources accessed the fire. The Joseph Fire Department operated under a unified command until the threat to structures was reduced.
The rainfall in the region prompted National Weather Service forecasters to issue a flood watch for Wallowa County, but Karvoski didn’t expect major flooding.
“Not unless this rain picks up more than it’s doing,” he said Monday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a flood watch expecting rain accumulations of 1-2 inches that could reach 3-4 inches in the south-facing slopes of the Wallowa Mountains.
The flood watch was scheduled to remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for Wallowa County, the John Day Basin, the Ochoco-John Day Highlands, the Grande Ronde Valley, and the Northern and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
Karvoski noted that there had been flooding in the Imnaha River area this spring in areas scarred by last fall’s Double Creek Fire, but he didn’t expect much this time around. The rainstorms are expected to taper off late Tuesday.
