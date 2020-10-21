Highway 82 has reopened, and traffic is moving, according to tripcheck.com, after the road was closer earlier Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The highway had been closed in both directions near Minam due to a downed power line, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure, reported at 1:41 p.m., was located at milepost 28.5, six miles west of Minam, according to the release. An update to the website at 2:07 p.m. indicated there was no to minimal delay being caused by the power lines.
ORIGINAL POST:
Highway 82 has been closed in both directions near Minam due to a downed power line, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure, reported at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, is located at milepost 28.5, six miles west of Minam, according to the release. It is unknown how long the road will be closed.
ODOT is advising travelers wait until the highway is open, or use an alternate route.
Editor's note: This post has been updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.