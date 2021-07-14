WALLOWA — School officials shared an update in the bond process and two new board members took their oath during a meeting of the Wallowa School District Monday, July 12.
Tammy Jones, the district’s superintendent, shared an update of where the school is with the bond that voters approved in May to pay for $11 million in upgrades — $7 million of which comes from the bond and $4 million grant from the Oregon Department of Education.
“We are working (on) finding a consultant,” Jones told the Chieftain. “We are doing the preliminary official statement second draft, which is what happens when you go into bond work. … The preliminary official statement is a document that tells about our financial history. You make sure you are telling the story of who you are as a district, as a school” so bond purchasers know what they are buying.
The board voted for an intent to award management of the bond project to McBurney Management Services, LLC.
“He has a really amazing track record of keeping projects of this size and bigger under budget and even finishing things up ahead of schedule,” Jones said.
The superintendent also said that in coming weeks, the district will put out an request for proposals to hire an architect for the bond project, will have core samples drilled to test the stability of concrete for the gymnasium seismic project, and will have demo work done on the ceiling of the gymnasium to inspect the structural integrity of trusses and arches. A temporary ceiling will then be put in place.
The board on Monday also saw newly elected school board members Zachary Lathrop and Mark Moeller take their board member oath, and selected Woody Wolfe as the board chair and Marty Stevens as the vice chair.
The COVID operational plan for 2021-22 was also discussed based on the latest guidance from the ODE.
The board voted that masks will not be mandated, but still will be optional for those students and staff who wish to wear them.
