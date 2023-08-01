WALLOWA — Firefighting crews were working on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to mop up a 153-acre fire north of Promise that was first reported around 5 p.m. Monday.
Tracy Brostrom, unit forester with the Oregon Department of Forestry's Wallowa Unit, said Tuesday that multiple units arrived on the scene Monday evening. "We hit it really hard when it was first reported with some air resources," he said.
“We have about 10 or 12 engines, two dozers, and numerous overhead up there," he said. "We had Oregon Department of Forestry crews and engines, some Forest Service crews and engines, and a private dozer up there, along with a couple of water tenders,” Brostrom said.
Dozers were able to cut a line around 75-80% of the fire last night, and three engines and a few helicopters stayed on the scene overnight while the rest of the crews bedded down.
“More people are coming in today to help start mopping up," Brostrom said on Tuesday.
The blaze, dubbed the Grossman fire, currently is mapped at 153 acres.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is the lead agency on the scene, according to Kenrik Neustel with the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center. Crews from multiple agencies are fighting the fire, including ODF, U.S. Forest Service and contact firefighters.The Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center has not received any information about the containment level of the fire, Neustel said, but crews are working diligently.
“They’re making good progress,” he said.
As of 5:45 p.m. Aug. 1, the fire is 20% contained. Crews will stay on the scene to continue mopping up hot spots on the permitter that are a threat to containment lines, Brostrom said.
Neustel said that the blaze was mostly likely started by human action, but the exact cause of the fire has not been determined yet. Brostrom said investigators were on the scene.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Promise is about 8 miles north of Maxville.
This is a developing story and will be updated as events warrant.
