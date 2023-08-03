WALLOWA — Firefighting crews continue to make progress on a 153-acre fire north of Promise that was first reported on Monday, July 31.

As of 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, the Grossman fire is 50% contained, said Tracy Brostrom, unit forester with the Oregon Department of Forestry's Wallowa Unit, up from 20% on Tuesday. The perimeter around the outside edge of the fire is more secure, at 100-150 feet. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.