The Grossman fire, pictured on Monday, July 31, is burning north of Promise in Wallowa County. The blaze has been mapped out at 153 acres. Citing extreme fire risk, the Oregon Department of Forestry has imposed additional restrictions throughout Wallowa County.
The Grossman fire is pictured burning on Monday, July 31, 2023. The fire, which has burned 153 acres north of Promise, was 20% contained as of Tuesday.
Oregon Department of Forestry/Contributed Photo
The Grossman fire, pictured on Monday, July 31, is burning north of Promise in Wallowa County. The blaze has been mapped out at 153 acres. Citing extreme fire risk, the Oregon Department of Forestry has imposed additional restrictions throughout Wallowa County.
WALLOWA — Firefighting crews continue to make progress on a 153-acre fire north of Promise that was first reported on Monday, July 31.
As of 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, the Grossman fire is 50% contained, said Tracy Brostrom, unit forester with the Oregon Department of Forestry's Wallowa Unit, up from 20% on Tuesday. The perimeter around the outside edge of the fire is more secure, at 100-150 feet.
"It's looking much better," Brostrom said Thursday.
The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Monday, and Brostrom said multiple units arrived on the scene that evening. "We hit it really hard when it was first reported with some air resources," he said on Tuesday.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is the lead agency on the scene, according to Kenrik Neustel with the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center. Crews from multiple agencies are fighting the fire, including ODF, the U.S. Forest Service and contact firefighters.
Neustel said that the blaze was mostly likely started by human action, but the exact cause of the fire has not been determined yet. Brostrom said investigators were on the scene.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.