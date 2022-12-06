Gun measure 114

A judge on Tuesday delayed the permitting procedure outlined in Measure 114, but allowed other provisions of the measure to go into effect beginning Thursday.

 Associated Press, File

A Harney County judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order that halts a voter-approved firearms measure from going into effect on Thursday.

The order, by Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio, came in response to a lawsuit filed last week by Gun Owners of America, based in Virginia, and a related organization, the Gun Owners Foundation, along with Joseph Arnold and Cliff Asmussen, two Harney County firearms owners. The lawsuit seeks to block Measure 114, which will ban the sale of high-capacity firearms magazines and put a permit system in place for firearm purchases that requires buyers to undergo a training course with a law enforcement-certified instructor.

