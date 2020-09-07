JOSEPH — A short, uneventful meeting of the Joseph City Council took place Thursday, Sept. 3, in the parking lot outside the Community Center, where the council has been meeting to ensure social distancing.
City Administrator Larry Braden said Friday that the meeting was decimated by illness, with two council members, two staff members and himself forced to skip attending because of illness. He said none of the illnesses were serious, but given the COVID-19 pandemic, they chose not to attend.
No decisions were made by the council, even though there was a quorum in attendance that would’ve been required to do so.
Braden said among the items discussed in the 45-minute meeting was an update on the city’s Urban Growth Boundary. He said the city began the process of expanding zoning or property boundaries last winter when it was presented with an economic analysis by the state. The council must adopt the analysis, which may occur this winter.
Braden said changes in the UGB could take place several months later, possibly in March or April.
Also discussed was an update on the city’s process of having the American Legal Publishing Corp. codify and serve as a third-party host for city ordinances. Braden said by completing that process, city ordinances would be easily accessible to the public.
The council’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
