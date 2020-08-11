PORTLAND — The USDA Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region has released a proposal to amend forest plans on six national forests in Eastern Oregon to revise a provision that limits harvesting trees larger than 21 inches in diameter.
A 30-day public comment period begins with the publication of the analysis on Aug. 11, 2020.
The alternatives assessed in the analysis are narrowly focused on just one component of the much broader Eastside Screens, the 21-inch standard. Forests affected by the project include the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Malheur, Ochoco, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman.
The Forest Service will conduct webinars to provide the public with a presentation of the proposal and a chance to ask questions. The webinars are scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, and 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Information on how to register for the webinar will be posted to the project homepage at https://go.usa.gov/xvV4X.
Individuals and entities are encouraged to submit comments via webform at cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?project=58050. Comments may also be sent via e-mail to SM.FS.EScreens21@usda.gov. Hardcopy letters must be submitted to the following address: Shane Jeffries, Forest Supervisor, Ochoco National Forest, 3160 NE Third Street, Prineville, OR 97754.
Only individuals and entities who have submitted formal written comments during the 30-day public comment period may file an objection.
