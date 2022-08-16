Michael Asman.jpg

Asman

JOSEPH — The body of a Utah fugitive who was wanted for murder is believed to have been found along Hurricane Creek Road west of Joseph, according to a Tuesday, Aug. 16, press release from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Grant Asman, 35, of Heber City, Utah, was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14 in Wasatch County, Utah.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.