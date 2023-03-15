ENTERPRISE — An increase in utility rates for Enterprise residents was considered — but then tabled — by the Enterprise City Council during its meeting Monday, March 13.
The issue will come up again at the council's meeting on Monday, April 10.
At the Monday meeting, Public Works Director Shawn Young presented the council with a spreadsheet of proposed rates, which included maintenance and connection fees, as well as general service and utility rates.
After much discussion, the council requested more information explaining the reasons for the suggested increases, as well as an updated spreadsheet reflecting the rates discussed. No decision was made Monday.
In another matter tabled until April, the council considered five $2,000 Community-Economic-Tourism Related Activities grants. The grants were requested by Janis Carper for the Juniper Jam and the Courthouse Concert Series, Sondra Lozier for Hells Canyon Mule Days, Larz Stewart for the Woodlands & Watershed Festival and Candy Bunn for the Main Street Show & Shine.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead told the Motel Tax Committee that a review of the applications is required before making a recommendation of awards to the council at the April meeting.
Another request for city funding that was approved Monday was $5,000 to support the 4-H Court to support the purchase of T-shirts for all club members and to buy shirts for members to sell as a fundraiser.
The council heard from two 4-H club members: Mady Bronson explained the importance of being able to purchase T-shirts for every member in hopes of spreading the word about the 4-H program. Camdyn Weer spoke about the goal of helping each club raise funds. With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, it was difficult for the clubs to stay up on their fundraising, causing a shortfall of available funding for decorations.
McQuead told the council that there was currently $6,000 in the County Projects Fund, enough to support the $5,000 request from the 4-H Court. The council approved the allocation.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a resolution to disperse American Rescue Plan Act funding to repaint the inside of the city library, as well as construct a breakroom in an existing closet of the library.
• Approved a resolution for a capital asset expenditure of $5,685 to purchase a new Hurst Jaws of Life through Curtis Tools. The Jaws of Life is an emergency rescue tool used to extract accident victims from vehicles.
• Heard from Eli Heindricks, the regional coordinator for the Main Street Program. Heindricks said the program has been approved by the state and his committee has selected the Red Rooster Café as the Downtown Revitalization Grant recipient. That selection will now go before the state.
• Heard Fire Chief Paul Karvoski’s report. Karvoski said he expects to learn in April from the state regarding the purchase of a new fire truck.
• Heard Police Chief Kevin McQuead’s report. Mayor Ashley Sullivan informed the chief about complaints she has received about roaming dogs. McQuead said it's a continuing problem and that his department is working on it.
• Appointed Allen Schnetzky to the Enterprise Budget Committee. The council is now preparing to work on next year’s budget.
• Set the next council meeting for April 10.
