chorale 5218.jpg

Randy Morgan directs the singers of the Wallowa Valley Chorale during practice Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Enterprise Christian Church. The chorale will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the church.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — The sounds of Christmas will peal from the Enterprise Christian Church on Saturday, Dec. 17, when the Wallowa Valley Chorale again performs for the community.

“Somebody’s been doing it since the 1950s,” said Randy Morgan, one of the directors. “I’ve been involved since the '80s.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.