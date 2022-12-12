Randy Morgan directs the singers of the Wallowa Valley Chorale during practice Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Enterprise Christian Church. The chorale will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the church.
ENTERPRISE — The sounds of Christmas will peal from the Enterprise Christian Church on Saturday, Dec. 17, when the Wallowa Valley Chorale again performs for the community.
“Somebody’s been doing it since the 1950s,” said Randy Morgan, one of the directors. “I’ve been involved since the '80s.”
Like many organizations, the chorale took a couple of years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, holding no performances in 2020 or 2021. But they’re back at it now.
About 30 people from all over Wallowa County will join in the performance, which usually draws more than 200 people to hear Christmas songs for about 45-55 minutes, Morgan said.
“We put a lot of people in the Christian church to listen to us,” he said.
In addition to Morgan, directing will be Claudia Boswell and Helene Hipple. Boswell and Jan Casey will accompany the singers on the piano. Some of the songs will be a cappella — without accompaniment.
On the chorale’s list of songs to perform, this Christmas, are “A Gospel Noel,” “Carols Around,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells,” which was performed for the first time in the United States 100 years ago, “Christmastime is Here,” “Little St. Nick” (from The Beach Boys), “Joy to the World,” “White Christmas” and “The First Noel/Pachelbel's Canon.”
A reception will follow the 5 p.m. performance at the church, which is located just southeast of Enterprise at 85035 Highway 82.
Admission is free, though donations are accepted.
“That’s how we buy our music,” Morgan said.
He said that although it’s too late to join in the Christmas performance, another performance will likely take place in April.
“We usually do two a year,” he said. “Anybody is welcome to join the next time we perform.”
Anyone interested in taking part should call Morgan at 541-263-0327, Boswell at 509-779-3896 or Hipple at 541-263-1054.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.