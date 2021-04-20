The Wallowa County Farmers Market is holding its 2021 vendor symposium virtually on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, is free.
According to a press release, speakers include Stangel Bison Ranch, Lo and Rip Lip Products, and Earth and Ether Rocks and Gems. The speakers will offer tips and information on marketing, booth display and customer service to current and potential market vendors. There will be a question session.
Participants will meet a market manager, learn how to apply to be a vendor at the farmers market and learn about updated COVID-19 regulations, market protocols and safety procedures.
The even will include a door prize, sponsored by Wild Carrot Herbals, the Bookloft and Genuine Wallowa County, that will be awarded at the conclusion of the symposium.
There are several ways to register. Visit tinyurl.com/vendwallowacounty, the Wallowa County Farmers Market website at www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, or on Facebook or Instagram. Following registration, and prior to the symposium, registrants will receive a Zoom link to virtually attend the symposium. Eventbrite, which is coordinating registration, will send registrants a reminder and the Zoom link before the symposium begins. Registration is required to be part of the door prize drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.