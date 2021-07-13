ENTERPRISE — Two local 4-H students will get an opportunity to represent their county in the Bluegrass State later this year.
Nine county 4-H members took part in the 2021 4-H spring classic, which was held virtually in May, and of the group, Bailey Vernam and Devin Schreiber qualified to compete in the national 4-H contest, which will be held in Kentucky in the fall.
The two, along with Chance Arbogast, made up the local senior 4-H horse delegation. They were among more than 100 students who competed statewide to show their animal-science knowledge.
Vernam took first place in Prepared Public Speaking, and will compete in public speaking in the fall. Vernam and Schreiber also joined with Deschutes County members to form a horse judging team, and took first place. Schreiber will compete in nationals as part of Oregon’s horse-judging team.
Contestants can only compete in one event at nationals.
Locally, there were several other high placers.
Arbogast took second in the individual presentation contest. Vernam, individually, was second in horse judging. Vernam was sixth individually in horse bowl, and the team took fourth. Vernam also was part of a third-place hippology team.
The senior dog judging team of Vernam, Schreiber and Dakota DeLyria placed second, and Vernam was first from an individual standpoint. That trio, along with Pearce Schnetzky, placed second in the dog quiz bowl, with Vernam taking third individually, DeLyria fourth, Schreiber fifth and Schnetzky eighth.
Meanwhile, Owyhee Harguess, Tylee Evans and Kaylee Eaves and Madisen Benjamin took fourth as a team in intermediate dog judging. The team of Eaves, Evans, Harguess and Wyatt Suter placed third in intermediate quiz bowl, with Harguess taking fifth individually.
“The primary purpose of the event is to provide an educational forum in which youth enrolled in 4-H demonstrate their knowledge of animal science related subject matter through participation in judging, presentations, public speaking and knowledge bowl activities,” according to a press release.
