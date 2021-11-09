Veterans dinner to be served Saturday Chieftain staff Nov 9, 2021 Nov 9, 2021 Updated 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A veterans dinner is slated for Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Elks Lodge in Enterprise. Social hour for the event begins at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.The meal includes chicken or steak, baked potato, coleslaw, a vegetable and dessert.Veterans eat for free. Cost for non-veterans is $15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJoseph man found dead in his homeAnother state title for Wallowa ValleyTanzania trip has lasting impact on Joseph teacherOther Views: The River Democracy Act and The Oregon Way spell trouble for Wallowa County’s futureService notice: Linda DossClub hopes to establish bicycle park in EnterpriseWallowa County Voices: She found ways to fit right inEastern Oregon returning to pre-pandemic job numbersService notice: Mae Cheong Wun McGinnisLetter: Heartbroken by unwelcome feeling Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
