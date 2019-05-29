Veterinary hospital changes hands

Last week a new owner took the reins at the venerable Enterprise Animal Hospital on Depot Street in Enterprise. Dr. Severin Knudsen purchased the facility from Dr. Jereld Rice. Rice and his family are moving to Palmer, Alaska in June.
“We are leaving the practice in good hands,” Rice said. “All the staff is staying here, and we are adding Dera Stewart, who will fill the role that my wife, Alina, has as the Practice Manager.”
“We will continue the practice just exactly as it is run now,” Knudsen said. “I’m thrilled to be part of a clinic with such a long history, a competent staff, and good clients. We want to keep doing everything right.”
That includes maintaining support for the Wallowa County Humane Society and other nonprofits, from 4H and FFA to ag programs in local schools.
Knudsen began work with Rice at Enterprise Animal Hospital in late 2017. A native Oregonian, he attended veterinary school at Virginia Tech, and then practiced in Boise for three years before moving to Enterprise. In school and in his Boise practice, Knudsen specialized in large animal practice, with a focus on beef cattle. That specialization actually made him a more versatile practitioner. “You learn more about the internal structures of animals when you know how to work on animals of all sizes,” he said. “It makes you a better all-around vet.”
Enterprise Animal Hospital’s faunal clientele is presently comprised of about 25% cattle, 5% horses, and 70% cats, dogs, and other small animals, Knudsen noted. “If you count them by the actual numbers of animals, it’s more cows, hands down,” he said. “But if you count it by veterinary visits, it’s the dogs and cats that occupy most of our time.”
Dr. Rice and his family have contemplated a move to Alaska for years. “We have an independent streak that fits Alaska,” Alina said. “We’ve been enthusiastic about moving there for a long time.”
Dr. Rice will join the All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Palmer. He’ll also be closer to his newfound love—mushing. “Last year we met a couple of Iditarod mushers who live near Palmer, including one guy who had won the Iditarod in 2018 and came in second in 2019, and that sort of sealed the deal,” he said. “But it’s really hard to leave all the wonderful friends you’ve made, and this great community.”
This is probably not a forever-separation. You can expect to see the Rice family here from time to time. “I probably won’t bring my dog team all the way down here to race in the Eagle Cap Extreme,” Dr. Rice said. “But I wouldn’t rule out volunteering as a race veterinarian.” He might even be willing to race a borrowed team, he noted, a little cautiously.
For the near future, local veterinarian Dr. Karl Zwanziger will help Knudsen serve Enterprise Animal Hospital’s clients. Knudsen is looking for another vet to take Jereld Rice’s place. “So far, we haven’t found the perfect fit,” Knudsen said. “It has to be someone who understands rural communities, and can work in challenging conditions. We know that person’s out there.”
