Theresa Stangel will be presenting an online cooking demonstration Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. According to a Facebook post about the event, Stangel will be showing how to cook with bison meat that is grass-fed from the family's Stangel Bison Ranch.
Tickets to the online event are available by donating to Slow Food Wallowas' Food Producer Fund at: https://tinyurl.com/SFW-Fund. Visit the link, or the event's Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/6pHhxElfr for more information.
