ENTERPRISE — Al Bell of Wallowa Lake, Christina DeVillier of Lostine and Kellee Sheehy of Enterprise are the featured readers for the latest Fishtrip Fireside, which will be held online Friday, Dec. 4.
The fireside chat can be viewed online at https://fishtrap.org/ or on Fishtrap's YouTube channel.
Bell is a former law enforcement officer, a singer-songwriter and now an author.
DeVillier, a graduate of the Iowa Writers' Workshop, has earned fellowships from Fishtrap, Tin House and the McIntyre Foundation.
Sheehy is currently the development director at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
