WALLOWA — As bagpipe music echoed off the city of Wallowa’s buildings early on Saturday, April 22, some 70 volunteers, fueled by cinnamon rolls, cookies and coffee, gathered at Wallowa Memorial Park to start the day.
Participants took “spring cleaning” seriously, with many volunteers pulling together in a Wallowa-area effort to assist residents in getting rid of storm damage debris.
After a welcome and introductions, volunteers divided into teams of pickups and trailers, and along with some residents hauling their own debris, the teams gathered piles set out at the curbside by residents and offloaded them into dumpsters located at the City Shop. There, more volunteers helped offload and separate items into various containers.
After two years of COVID-19 and the disastrous hailstorm last August, Wallowa partnered with Wallowa’s Main Street Committee, a group of local volunteers working with the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District’s Regional Main Street Program, to help clean up and improve the community.
Residents apparently were glad for the opportunity to get a fresh start and to say goodbye to extensive amounts of damaged and unneeded items: The overall operation was so successful that trash soon exceeded dumpster capacity. Within two hours, volunteer leaders had to scramble to find more containers and ways to handle the excess debris.
Meanwhile, a volunteer “cookie brigade” roamed throughout Wallowa, delivering some 40 dozen cookies, snacks and water to appreciative workers. At lunchtime even more volunteers offered a spread of pulled pork, tamales, hot dogs, and other homemade delectables and baked goods.
Some 110 volunteers put in more than 500 hours over two days, collecting more than 70 pickup and trailer loads of debris, scrap metal and other materials — and all this before a halt was called as debris exceeded dumpster capacity.
After getting the dumpsters emptied this week, additional volunteers are planning to put in a few more hours to pick up debris piles not collected on Saturday.
Organizers of the event gave big thanks to volunteers from Wallowa High School, Wallowa Middle School, Joseph Baptist Church, and the Wallowa area. And special thanks went to the event’s piper, Jon Copper.
