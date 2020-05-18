Nearly half of all registered voters in Wallowa County had cast their ballots by late Monday afternoon, County Clerk Sandy Lathrop said, putting the number at 48%.
“That’s actually a pretty good number,” she said. “We normally get only about 35% in a primary election, but since it’s a presidential primary, it’s not unusual to get a little more.”
Lathrop said she would have the preliminary vote tallies by Tuesday evening — after press time for the Chieftain — but those numbers will be posted online.
The actual final results will not come until two weeks after Election Day — June 2 — to allow for what Lathrop called “challenge ballots.” Those are ballots where a voter neglected to sign it or the signature did not match the name on the ballot.
Lathrop said her office will call the voters on such ballots and give them a chance to come to the office and correct the oversight.
