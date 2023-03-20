Jones Tammy.jpg

Jones

WALLOWA — After months of searching for a new superintendent, the Wallowa School District is back to square one — almost. The school board agreed at its meeting Monday, March 13, to offer another year as interim superintendent to Tamera Jones.

The board had two finalists remaining in the search process and decided March 13 to not offer the position to either. Earlier in the search, two other finalists had withdrawn their name from consideration.

