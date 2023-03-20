WALLOWA — After months of searching for a new superintendent, the Wallowa School District is back to square one — almost. The school board agreed at its meeting Monday, March 13, to offer another year as interim superintendent to Tamera Jones.
The board had two finalists remaining in the search process and decided March 13 to not offer the position to either. Earlier in the search, two other finalists had withdrawn their name from consideration.
What the board will do now is enter into contract negotiations with Jones for another year.
The board agreed to hold a special session Thursday, March 23, at 5 p.m. to consider the approval of a new contract with Jones. The meeting will be held in the Beth Johnson Room at the school, 315 First St. in Wallowa.
Board Chairman Woody Wolfe said Friday morning that he did not know if Jones would consider another year.
But Jones said that afternoon that she had thought it over and decided to go for it.
“I know I’ve said, ‘No, no, no,’ but I thought about it and slept on it and decided I’d go for it,” she said.
She declined to say how much the district will pay her, but expects a raise.
“I certainly hope so,” she said.
Wolfe said the board moved to offer another year to Jones before discussing it with her. If it turned out she was not agreeable to the idea, the board would immediately approach the Oregon School Boards Association about helping to find a suitable candidate. If Jones agrees to the contract to be offered March 23, the board will get the association to begin the permanent search process in October.
Wallowa’s search process comes on the heels of a successful search for a new superintendent at Enterprise. Rebecca Nordtvedt, a former administrator at Wallowa, will replace interim Superintendent Tom Crane on July 1.
Wolfe said it was public knowledge that “Wallowa and Enterprise had one name in common” among their finalists, although he wasn’t allowed to reveal the names of the candidates who declined the district’s offer.
However, the unsuccessful finalist in Enterprise was Chester Bradshaw of the Sugar-Salem School District in Eastern Idaho. Wolfe said the candidates who withdrew from the Wallowa search did so for unspecified reasons.
Nordtvedt had made it clear during a public session with the community March 2 that the only job for which she would leave her current post at the Wallowa County Education Service District is the superintendent’s post she was seeking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.