5 Wallowa Joseph boys 5A.jpg
Buy Now

Wallowa's Kellen Knifong (33) shoots during the Cougars' home game against Joseph on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

 Ellen Morris Bishop/For the Wallowa County Chieftain

Add Wallowa to the list of teams seeing games dropped.

The Cougar boys road game against Nixyaawii Saturday, Jan. 15, has been canceled, and the girls game has been moved to 2 p.m. in Mission following a half junior varsity game at 1 p.m.

It's unclear if there will be a reschedule date.

The cancellation comes on the heels of the Joseph boys seeing two games canceled this weekend and the girls having their game at Imbler moved up.

Enterprise, as of Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, has not yet posted any cancellations to its weekend contests against Weston-McEwen and Union.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.